National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $69,000 Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

