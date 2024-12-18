Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Motors Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,907,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 426,419 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,530,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 154,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP boosted its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 547,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 277,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAAC opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

