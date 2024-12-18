National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in XPEL by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $112.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $926,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,307,028.38. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike Klonne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,344. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,544 shares of company stock worth $2,606,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

