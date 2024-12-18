BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,464 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $48,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,858.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,470,000 after buying an additional 616,301 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $28,116,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $22,477,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 122.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 551,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 303,207 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,490.33. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

