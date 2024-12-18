National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 856 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Interface were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Interface by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 101,114 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter worth about $4,206,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Interface by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,232,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Interface by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 9,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Interface from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In related news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,112.50. The trade was a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 20,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,842.60. This trade represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,987. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interface Stock Performance

Interface stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.39 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.80%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

