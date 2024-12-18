National Bank of Canada FI Has $75,000 Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter worth $1,005,000.

NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.78. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $100.30.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

