National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 1,023 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance
SPHB opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $75.86 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $660.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.22.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
