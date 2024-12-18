National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 1,023 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

SPHB opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $75.86 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $660.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.22.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.