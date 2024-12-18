JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.