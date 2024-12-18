National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,309 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 84.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 644.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OGN

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.