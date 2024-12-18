National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,412,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCII. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII stock opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $131.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 89.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,016,270. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

