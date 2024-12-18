National Bank of Canada FI Has $93,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

