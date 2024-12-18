M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $1,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 44,559 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $150.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.23. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,200. This represents a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

