Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,761,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,832,000 after buying an additional 44,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,027,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,395,000 after acquiring an additional 51,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 707,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BFAM opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day moving average of $123.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,230.47. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

