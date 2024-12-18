Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 4,836.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 73,085 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

Viper Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

VNOM stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.71. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.