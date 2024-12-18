Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Position Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 343.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 163.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 308.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on U. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Unity Software Stock Down 1.9 %

U opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Felix The sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 391,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,462.80. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $30,012.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,638 shares in the company, valued at $11,086,912.72. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,225,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

