Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KAI. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the second quarter valued at about $13,495,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,345,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,447,000 after purchasing an additional 31,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Kadant by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadant news, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total value of $117,777.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,618.87. This represents a 18.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.21, for a total value of $60,527.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,392.50. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,052 shares of company stock worth $1,091,455 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock opened at $354.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.17. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.51 and a fifty-two week high of $429.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.38 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

