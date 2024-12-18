National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,383,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,671 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,835,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,918,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $11,350,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 37.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,567,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,496,000 after acquiring an additional 978,954 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

