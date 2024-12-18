National Bank of Canada FI Invests $76,000 in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LB Partners LLC lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2.0% in the third quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 511,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TIGO. Scotiabank upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.30 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

