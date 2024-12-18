Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,668,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 1,387.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after purchasing an additional 244,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Universal Display by 629.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,550,000 after buying an additional 232,503 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,558,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 365,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,614,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $155.85 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte bought 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,135,871.08. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

