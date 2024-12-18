Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 114,193 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 787.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,193 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,859,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,718,000 after buying an additional 864,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 998,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,157,000 after acquiring an additional 949,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 930,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,268 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 2.6 %

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -59.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on Koninklijke Philips

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.