National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,239 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 281.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in LPL Financial by 9,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2,531.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $329.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.01. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $334.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $311.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPLA

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,204.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.