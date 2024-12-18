Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,528 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 19.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 98,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile



Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

