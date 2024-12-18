National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,464 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IAC were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IAC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in IAC by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 1.31.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.73). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $938.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised IAC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on IAC from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

