National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 917 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 1,236.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 758.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 125,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 111,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IDRV opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $240.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

