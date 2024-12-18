National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,086 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of STWD opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

