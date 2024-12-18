National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 2,192 Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 594,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 105,421 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $1,107,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

SILJ stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $867.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

