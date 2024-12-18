National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 679,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 373,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 91.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

