DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,140,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,915,000 after acquiring an additional 899,510 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,194,000 after buying an additional 687,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,436,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,596,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,898,000 after buying an additional 215,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 191,101 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

