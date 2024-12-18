National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.79. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MEIP

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.