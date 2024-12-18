Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Polaris were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 534.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 187.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 2,431.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 1,931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

