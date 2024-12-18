National Bank of Canada FI Sells 5,352 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $937.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.