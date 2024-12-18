Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,252,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,953,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 580.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,857,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,123 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2,274.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 398,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 381,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at $858,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $692.95 million and a P/E ratio of -26.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

