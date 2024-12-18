Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 32,926 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,135 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,016.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,420.93. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day moving average of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

