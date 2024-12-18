ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,950,000 after buying an additional 49,577 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 438,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 277.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 395,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 290,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $137.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.69 and a 12-month high of $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.15.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

