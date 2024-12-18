Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,825 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 170.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,967 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 206,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SXT opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $392.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.64 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, insider Michael C. Geraghty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $321,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,968.64. This trade represents a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

