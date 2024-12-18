Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 39,300 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of ABM Industries worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,118,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 92.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 760,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 364,879 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 67.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 694,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,640,000 after purchasing an additional 278,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,930,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,207,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.14. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $59.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In related news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,229.60. This represents a 46.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

