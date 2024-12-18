Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,653 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 487,661 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,898,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 21.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 848,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,465,000 after acquiring an additional 151,744 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $14,924,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,245,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.04 and a 12-month high of $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 887.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.57.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

