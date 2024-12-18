Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $743,166.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,930. This trade represents a 33.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $898,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510,635.20. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $3,187,300. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $86.36.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

