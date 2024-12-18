Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,765 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 242.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:KTB opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $94.82.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $670.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.45 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 119,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $9,961,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,748,177.60. This trade represents a 26.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $729,537.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,227.09. The trade was a 33.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTB. Barclays lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

