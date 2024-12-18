Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of Mercury General worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 132.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1,753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 29.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Stock Performance

NYSE MCY opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 10.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Mercury General news, VP Heidi C. Sullivan sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $83,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCY

Mercury General Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.