Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,383 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.02% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a market cap of $471.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

