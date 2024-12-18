Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,928 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 622,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,541,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 426,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.66. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $94.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

