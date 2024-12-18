Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,280 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $437,000.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IXP stock opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.51.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

