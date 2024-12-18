Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,184 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,636,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,088,000 after acquiring an additional 133,370 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PTC by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $196.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.54. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,091.56. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,356. This represents a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

