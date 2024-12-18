Jane Street Group LLC Sells 75,138 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,138 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Selective Insurance Group worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SIGI. BMO Capital Markets raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 5.01%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.97%.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $130,024.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

