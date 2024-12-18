Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 67.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 164.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 255.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,700,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $186.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.01. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $208.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $619,079.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,105.84. This represents a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.97, for a total value of $1,814,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,968.30. The trade was a 35.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,294 shares of company stock worth $2,546,632. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

