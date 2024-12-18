Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,302 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $844,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 66.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 35.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens raised Hancock Whitney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at $810,105. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $39,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,343.20. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

