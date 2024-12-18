Jane Street Group LLC Sells 52,749 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,749 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRBN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 326,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 245,880 shares during the period. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4,376.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 126,734 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

KRBN opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

