Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,190 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 157.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 39,376 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 61,847 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 749,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth $1,737,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DCF opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

