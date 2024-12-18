Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

LAND opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $407.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -215.38%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

